SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETNB. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 89bio by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 89bio by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 89bio by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 89bio by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 26,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $115,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 49,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $412,364.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,091 shares of company stock valued at $608,154 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

89bio stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The company has a market cap of $123.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.00.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

