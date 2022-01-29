SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 322.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 161,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 162.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in REV Group by 131.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 48,983 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

NYSE:REVG opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $849.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 2.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

