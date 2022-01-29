SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACET. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 745,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Shares of ACET stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.46.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACET shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.61.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Andrew Sinclair bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.