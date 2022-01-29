SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 64,740 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 55.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.