SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 117,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,751,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,254 shares during the period. Lansing Management LP bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,523,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,727,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,679 shares during the period. 50.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DS opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $118.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.35. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.37 million for the quarter.

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of golf, competition, dining, and fun.

