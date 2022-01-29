Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.31. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.
SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
