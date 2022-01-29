Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.31. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.