Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Update

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock remained flat at $$10.73 during trading on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAEYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.