Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,250.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $1,750.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $876.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,528.67.

SHOP opened at $872.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,293.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,422.22. Shopify has a twelve month low of $780.00 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $137,374,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

