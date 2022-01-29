Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.08) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.69) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.08) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.49) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.23).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 433.60 ($5.85) on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367.60 ($4.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($7.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 452.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 472.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.