Short Interest in Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Grows By 1,000.0%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

AOZOY opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. Aozora Bank has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Aozora Bank Company Profile

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

