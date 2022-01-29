Short Interest in Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Grows By 1,000.0%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
AOZOY opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. Aozora Bank has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $6.34.
Aozora Bank Company Profile
