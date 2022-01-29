Short Interest in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Declines By 47.4%

Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTAU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. Artisan Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTAU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $13,427,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $12,450,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $10,241,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,708,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,486,000.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

