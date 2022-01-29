Short Interest in BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Increases By 300.0%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBTVF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.97. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. BBTV has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Get BBTV alerts:

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BBTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.