Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declines By 55.6%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 728,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE:DSU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 173,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,336. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSU. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $4,502,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 218,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,189,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 95,425 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,291,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,678 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 97.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

