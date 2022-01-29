Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Increases By 202.6%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 202.6% from the December 31st total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

BDR stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $5.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.11.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

