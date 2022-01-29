Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Decreases By 79.0%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BUKS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Butler National has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.30%.

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

