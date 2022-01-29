Short Interest in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Declines By 99.6%

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the December 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cavitation Technologies stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Cavitation Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Get Cavitation Technologies alerts:

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.