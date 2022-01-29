Short Interest in CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Grows By 3,600.0%

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDTI opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.90.
About CDTi Advanced Materials
