Short Interest in CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Grows By 3,600.0%

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDTI opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials technology for the emissions control and other catalysis markets. It caters automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Oxnard, CA.

