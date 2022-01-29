Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Increases By 5,916.7%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 5,916.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRZBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerzbank from €8.90 ($10.11) to €9.10 ($10.34) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

