Short Interest in Corsair Partnering Corp (NYSE:CORS) Expands By 3,050.0%

Corsair Partnering Corp (NYSE:CORS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 3,050.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CORS stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. Corsair Partnering has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Get Corsair Partnering alerts:

Corsair Partnering Company Profile

Corsair Partnering Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corsair Partnering Corporation is based in United States.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.