Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Rises By 255.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 255.2% from the December 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SLVO opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 144.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth about $104,000.

