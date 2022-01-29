Short Interest in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Declines By 68.6%

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the December 31st total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRU stock remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,328. Crucible Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

