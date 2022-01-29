Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Decreases By 48.1%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the December 31st total of 120,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1,464.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after buying an additional 227,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $449.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

