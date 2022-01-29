Short Interest in ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Increases By 655.0%

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,200 shares, a growth of 655.0% from the December 31st total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 390.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ESRCF remained flat at $$3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. ESR Cayman has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

ESR Cayman Company Profile

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

