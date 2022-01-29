Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Decreases By 93.0%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the December 31st total of 461,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 786,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,242. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.