Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Decreases By 93.0%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the December 31st total of 461,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 786,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,242. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
