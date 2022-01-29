Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Increases By 249.1%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 249.1% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 472.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 208,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,438 shares during the period.

NYSE FFC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.23. 228,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,374. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

