Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Increases By 141.0%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, an increase of 141.0% from the December 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FSUGY traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. 95,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $41.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortescue Metals Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

