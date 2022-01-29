Short Interest in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) Decreases By 50.0%

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGNY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 7,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Ignyte Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGNY. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ignyte Acquisition by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ignyte Acquisition by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ignyte Acquisition by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter.

