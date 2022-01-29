Short Interest in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Increases By 200.0%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:INFR opened at $31.99 on Friday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19.

Get Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.