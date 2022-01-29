Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Drops By 90.9%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 14,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,290. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $4.69.

Get Leonardo alerts:

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.