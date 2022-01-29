Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Drops By 90.9%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 14,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,290. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $4.69.
About Leonardo
Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.