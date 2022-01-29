Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Increases By 518.5%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 518.5% from the December 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of MIELY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.08. 237,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

