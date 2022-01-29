Short Interest in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Declines By 92.6%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKB. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth $54,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth $167,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth $479,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

