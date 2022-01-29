Short Interest in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Declines By 72.0%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the December 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of QQD stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000.

