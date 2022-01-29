Short Interest in Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Rises By 205.6%

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 205.6% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SUIC stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.