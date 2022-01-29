Short Interest in Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) Declines By 99.2%

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS STTX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Stratex Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Stratex Oil & Gas Company Profile

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the exploitation, exploration, development of oil and gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in Texas, Montana, Colorado, Kansas, North Dakota, and Utah. The company was founded on January 6, 1989 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

