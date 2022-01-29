Short Interest in Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) Declines By 99.2%

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS STTX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Stratex Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
Stratex Oil & Gas Company Profile
