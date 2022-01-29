Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Grows By 500.0%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. 618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

