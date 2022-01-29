Short Interest in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Grows By 294.6%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 294.6% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) by 113.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STG stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,018. Sunlands Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 million, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

