Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Declines By 54.7%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the December 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWRAY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 25,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,912. Swire Pacific has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.