Short Interest in Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Grows By 300.6%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, an increase of 300.6% from the December 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,483,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Talon Metals stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.50. 730,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,329. Talon Metals has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.
Talon Metals Company Profile
