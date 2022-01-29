Short Interest in TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Drops By 50.0%

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TerraVest Industries stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.