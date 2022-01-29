Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Decreases By 47.1%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of THKLY opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.10. THK has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $18.70.

Get THK alerts:

THKLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.