Short Interest in Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Declines By 68.1%

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the December 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TGGI stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 73,097,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,189,125. Trans Global Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc seeks to enter the cannabis business through its subsidiary Cannabis Consortium, Inc It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

