Short Interest in Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Declines By 68.1%

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the December 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TGGI stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 73,097,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,189,125. Trans Global Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Trans Global Group
