Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Expands By 873.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, an increase of 873.2% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,526,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.29. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $120.84 and a 52-week high of $156.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

