Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Decreases By 52.7%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,352,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,942 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,992,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743,131. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average is $85.40. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $87.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

