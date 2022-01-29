Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Declines By 92.6%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of WMLLF stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 million, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.15. Wealth Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.56.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
