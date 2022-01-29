Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Declines By 92.6%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WMLLF stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 million, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.15. Wealth Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.56.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.