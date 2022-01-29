SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Position Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.21% of SI-BONE worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $43,584.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,526 shares of company stock worth $420,714 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIBN opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $625.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. The business had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

