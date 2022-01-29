Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Stock Price Up 2%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €142.90 ($162.39) and last traded at €141.24 ($160.50). Approximately 1,638,047 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €138.52 ($157.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is €149.47 and its 200 day moving average is €143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

