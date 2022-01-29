Sierra Metals’ (SMT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Sierra Metals to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

SMT stock opened at C$1.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.43. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$258.17 million and a P/E ratio of 15.80.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$76.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

In other Sierra Metals news, Director Jose Vizquerra acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$68,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$164,633.24.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

