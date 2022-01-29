SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Shares Down 1.1%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.23). 324,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,410,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.25).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.82) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.82) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.69) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £583.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

