Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the December 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SXYAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sika presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.80.

Get Sika alerts:

Shares of SXYAY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 56,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. Sika has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.