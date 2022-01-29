Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) PT Raised to $57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $44.50 on Thursday. Silgan has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

